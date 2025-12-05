Former Longtime WIBC/Network Indiana Statehouse Reporter Eric Berman Dies

WIBC

STATEHOUSE–Former longtime WIBC/Network Indiana Statehouse reporter Eric Berman died this week. He had been battling cancer.

Berman reported on politics and government for 28 years.

After a long career with WIBC and Network Indiana, Berman became the Communications Manager for the Indiana State Medical Association in 2022. He held that role until his death.

On October 20, 2022, Berman was honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana’s Governor at the time, Eric Holcomb. The Sagamore is the highest honor the Governor regularly bestows on individuals, and each Governor issues the award in his own way.

At one point, he was also a champion on the game show “Jeopardy!” His colleagues and friends remember him as a kind and gentle person with a thirst for knowledge and a quest to find the truth.

Berman’s work was featured in a variety of award-winning entries submitted to both the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the National Association of State Radio Networks (NASRN). He traveled to Iowa in 2019 to cover former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s run for President alongside former WIBC News Director Chris Davis. His work was part of the winning entry for “Best Political Coverage” called “The Rise of Mayor Pete.”

Berman was from Crown Point, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are pending.