Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

**STORY TAKEN FROM WISH TV**

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Downtown Indianapolis is preparing for a massive weekend of college sports as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game this Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before the highly anticipated football showdown, fans from both teams and across the country are invited to the Big Ten Fan Fest at the adjacent Indiana Convention Center, an event promising two days of immersive entertainment.

Fan Fest Details and Highlights

Organizers provided a sneak peek Wednesday, highlighting the 200,000 square feet of convention space dedicated to fan activities. Key features include:

A 40-Yard Football Field: Used for entertainment, including prep rallies and flag football games.

Used for entertainment, including prep rallies and flag football games. Interactive Activities: Fans can run the 40-yard dash, practice catching passes, kick field goals, and try virtual reality games.

Fans can run the 40-yard dash, practice catching passes, kick field goals, and try virtual reality games. Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Joey Chestnut Competition: For the first time, the Fan Fest will host a wing-eating competition featuring renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

For the first time, the Fan Fest will host a wing-eating competition featuring renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut. IndyCar Displays and Giveaways: The event offers a wide range of exhibits, vendors, and food options.

Dan Gliot of the Indiana Sports Corp noted the event is “very family-friendly,” calling it an “awesome way to get excited and get the family together.”

City Painted Red

The Big Ten Fan Fest runs from 3–9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday. Fans with a game ticket receive free entry, while others can purchase tickets at the door. Children wearing a jersey get free admission on Friday.

Adding to the downtown excitement, the Indiana University basketball team will also face Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

“This city is literally going to be painted red,” Gliot said, referencing the colors shared by IU, Ohio State, and Louisville. Officials are expecting huge crowds to converge downtown to experience the college sports atmosphere.