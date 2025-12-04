IMPD: Man Shot and Killed Near Apartments on City’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Burkhart Drive just before 1 a.m. They came to an apartment complex off East Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 31-year-old Bradly Eliud Toro Torres.

IMPD is speaking with witnesses and looking at surveillance footage in the area to help with their investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.