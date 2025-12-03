Controversial Indiana Redistricting Bill Speeds Ahead

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Indiana’s push for a rare mid-decade redistricting plan moved forward on Dec. 2 after the House elections committee advanced the proposal despite lengthy testimony against it.

The measure passed with support from eight Republicans, while four Democrats and one Republican — Rep. Tim Yocum of Clinton — voted no. The vote came as President Donald Trump continued warning Republicans that he would back primary challenges against those who oppose the redistricting effort. Legislators on both sides have also reported swatting attempts and violent threats.

The bill, which would divide Indianapolis into four districts and give Republicans an edge in all nine congressional seats, now goes to the full House. House Speaker Todd Huston previously said his caucus had enough votes to approve the map.

Its rapid movement — just a day after being introduced — marks an extraordinary break from past procedures. In 2021, lawmakers held statewide hearings before unveiling draft maps and took testimony on multiple days before voting. This time, the proposal released Dec. 1 was crafted with assistance from the National Republican Redistricting Trust, and supporters say the tight election calendar requires speed. Still, legal challenges are expected, prompting lawmakers to include language limiting courts from temporarily blocking the new map.

Debate during the nearly six-hour hearing focused heavily on allegations of racial gerrymandering. Democrats argued that splitting Marion County into four districts weakens the influence of Black voters, the state’s largest such population. Bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, countered that race played no role in the mapmaking. “I think I’ve been very clear that the maps were drawn for a political outcome,” he said. Smaltz also denied pressure from Trump, saying he “was not forced, coerced, or otherwise arm-twisted,” and described threats he and his family received.

Public commenters — including elected officials from both parties — largely opposed the plan, citing logistical concerns and voter confusion. Republicans defended the proposal as a counterweight to Democratic gerrymandering elsewhere.

Democrats offered several amendments, all of which failed. The bill now heads to the House floor for further consideration before a likely vote on Dec. 5, with the Senate set to take it up on Dec. 8.