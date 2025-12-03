Indiana Lawmakers Battle Over Redistricting

Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE — The debate over Indiana’s proposed new congressional maps took place at the Statehouse Tuesday, with people arguing for partisan fairness and opponents decrying the move as a power grab designed to silence minority voices.

“I’m 100% in favor of the new congressional maps,” Nathan Roberts, co-founder of Save Heritage Indiana said. “I think Republican politicians need to take a strong stand on this issue to add fairness and deliver for President Trump and everyday Hoosiers that gave you not just the majority, but a super majority in the last 7 elections since 2012.”

Democrat State Representative Robin Shackleford compared the redistricting plan to historic totalitarian actions, saying “This is more than political performance. This is a clear strategic manipulated Hitler type plan of control.”

Representative Cherrish Pryor focused her criticism on the racial impact of the maps.

“These maps are racially gerrymandered. There is no other way to put it.”

The debate also saw calls for a change in state leadership. Nate Stout announced he is running for State House District 38 against Republican State Representative Heath VanNatter in 2026.

“Hoosiers deserve better than a government that bends to the anger of one man while ignoring millions,” he said.