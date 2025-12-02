Police: Man Arrested in Evansville Gun Robbery

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man was arrested in an Evansville gun robbery on Monday.

Police say they were called to Sunburst Boulevard on a report from a woman who said her boyfriend had been robbed of his gun.

Officers say the man told them that 36-year-old David Johnson asked to see his gun and he gave Johnson the gun. The report filed by police says Johnson requested a magazine to check the weight of the gun while it was loaded.

Johnson is accused of loading the gun, pointing it at the man, and saying he would not return it. Officers say they spoke to witnesses who confirmed these details.

Police say Johnson ran from the scene, but was later caught and arrested.

Johnson is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession of marijuana.