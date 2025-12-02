Former Ben Davis Coach Charged with Having Sex with 2 Students

Harrison Goss (Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Ben Davis High School assistant track coach faces eight child seduction charges after two former student-athletes reported having sexual relationships with him.

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Harrison Goss had sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl after practice. The girl told police that Goss gave her rides home after practice and that he would pressure her into sexual activity in his car.

A second woman, who was 17 at the time, went to police this year after hearing about the first case. She said her and Goss began a relationship in 2022 and it continued after she graduated up until she moved to Texas in 2024.

Wayne Township Schools fired Goss, who also worked in special education at another school, after his arrest in June. They have also reported all allegations to authorities.

The district also placed another staff member on leave following new claims that they did not report the inappropriate relationship.

Goss’s trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 15. It’s likely that it will be delayed.