Colts Prep to Play Jacksonville Jaguars

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans this past Sunday 20-16.

Head Coach Shane Steichen is dealing with personnel challenges, mostly with cornerback Sauce Gardner.

“Obviously recapping the game, frustrating the way it ended there,” Steichen said in a Monday press conference. “We had our opportunities there at the end to go win it, but didn’t obviously finish the game. So get them cleaned up like always, and get ready to go for Jacksonville.”

Gardner is dealing with a mild calf strain and is expected to miss time, though Steichen says he’s not sure how much he’ll miss right now.

“Guys are going to get hurt,” Steichen said. “Guys are going to get injured and miss time. Like we always talk about, it’s next man up and you’ve got to put the pieces together and scheme it up and put your guys in position to go be successful.”

On the offensive side, Steichen praised quarterback Daniel Jones’ efficiency and toughness. Jones finished with two touchdown passes and an over 100 passer rating.

“I thought he was efficient throwing it,” Steichen said. “He made some tight-window throws, made some big-time throws. Obviously, stood in the pocket and took some shots. Overall, I thought he did some really good things.”

The 8-4 Colts take on the 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars play each other at EverBank Stadium this coming Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1-Eastern.