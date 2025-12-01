Local Holiday Pass Offers Festive Adventures and Prizes

Source: Visit Indy / Visit Indy

**ORIGINAL STORY FROM WISH-TV**

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A collaborative effort between Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County is inviting residents and visitors to explore the festive spirit of Central Indiana this season with the return of the Holiday Adventure Pass.

The digital pass, now in its second year, serves as a free guide to 21 iconic holiday attractions, museums, and events across Marion and Hamilton counties, running until December 31.

“This is our second year partnering with Hamilton County and Visit Indy,” said Clare Clark, Senior Communications Manager at Visit Indy. “It gives everybody a taste of a little bit of everything.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Holiday Adventure Pass encourages users to accumulate points by “checking in” at participating venues via a QR code. These points can then be redeemed for locally sourced, holiday-themed prizes:

Prizes: After visiting just three attractions, participants can choose from prizes such as a T-shirt from The Shop, a candle from Penn & Beech Candle Co., or an Indiana-themed ornament from Silver in the City.

Grand Prize: Visiting five attractions automatically enters participants into a drawing for a grand prize weekend getaway to Central Indiana.

Prizes are limited to the first 300 users who redeem their points and can be claimed at retailers in both Indianapolis and Hamilton County.

The pass highlights many of the region’s favorite festive spots, including:

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

The Indianapolis Zoo’s Christmas at the Zoo

Newfields’ Winterlights

While the Adventure Pass itself is free, participants should note that some attractions require separate ticket purchases. The pass can be accessed and downloaded through either the visitindy.com or visithamiltoncounty.com websites.