Early-Morning Police Chase Ends in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS –– An early-morning police chase through Indianapolis ended in Lawrence, where a stolen car was recovered, but no arrests were made, police said.

Around 2 a.m., Deputy Chief Travis Cline said a Lawrence officer spotted a car matching a vehicle linked to a series of break-ins in Indianapolis.

“There were some vehicle break-ins on IMPD’s side of the line, and one of our officers got behind a car that matched the description,” Cline said. “It ended up being a stolen vehicle.”

The chase continued briefly before the suspects bailed from the car and fled on foot. No apprehensions were made.

“When you’re patrolling late at night, there’s a lot of information coming over because of the close proximity from Indianapolis to Lawrence,” Cline said, noting that communication between the departments is routine. “Our communication center is in contact with their communication center, and our officers scan the neighboring jurisdiction so they can hear what’s going on on those other channels as well.”

Questions remain about a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis that occurred around the same time, where IMPD is investigating whether someone inside the fleeing vehicle may have been injured. Cline said he was not yet able to confirm what occurred at that scene.

Cline also urged residents to take precautions as holiday-season thefts rise.

“It’s the holiday season,” he said. “People leave gifts and stuff in their cars in plain sight. Make sure we put those in the trunk or take them in the house. That can prevent a lot of this from happening.