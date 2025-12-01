Redistricting Fight Spurs New Threats

Source: Indiana Senate Republicans / Indiana Senate Republicans

OLDENBURG, IN — The already contentious debate over redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps has taken a dangerous turn, sparking an escalation of threats and intimidation aimed at state lawmakers.

Indiana Republican State Senator Jean Leising has become the latest target, announcing she received a pipe bomb threat over the weekend. Leising, who represents a seven-county district in Southeastern Indiana and opposes the redistricting effort, blamed the incident on “D.C. political pundits” pushing for the new maps.

“I was the target of a pipe bomb threat,” Leising wrote on social media, adding, “Thanks to the Oldenburg Town Marshall, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the ISP, all is okay!”

Leising’s incident is part of a growing pattern of intimidation targeting those involved in the redistricting debate. The list of victims now includes:

At least seven other Indiana state senators who have been targeted by swatting incidents, where false emergency reports are made to provoke a large law enforcement response to their homes. Governor Mike Braun and Indianapolis City-County Council member Nick Roberts, who have also reported receiving personal threats.

The Indiana State Police have initiated multiple investigations into these acts of intimidation.The push to redraw Indiana’s congressional maps comes ahead of the 2026 midterms. While the current maps were drawn by Republicans in 2021 and maintain a 7-2 GOP majority, there is internal pressure to make the maps even more favorable to the Republican party.

The controversial effort is moving forward despite the threats. The Indiana House is scheduled to gavel in today (Monday) to discuss redistricting, with the Senate slated to make a final decision after reconvening on December 8.