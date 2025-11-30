Child Arrested After Bringing Gun to a School

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested a child on Saturday after a fight involving a gun.

Officers arrived at Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) High School before they and the school looked at camera footage to figure out if the suspect left the building.

A Hamilton County deputy found the child, who was not an HSE student, in a neighborhood close by off school property and arrested him. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Officers say the child tried to hide the gun, but it was later spotted on school property.