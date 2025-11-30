Listen Live
Greenwood Woman Killed in Boone County Crash

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating.

Published on November 29, 2025

Blurred police lights.
Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind — A Greenwood woman died Saturday after her pickup truck slid off a Boone County road and caught fire.

Police said the crash happened around 5:09 p.m. near U.S. 421 and County Road 100 North. Deputies arriving at the scene found a blue pickup that had gone off the road in bad weather, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The driver, Jordan Perry, 21, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating.

