Rep. Gore Says GOP Using “Safe No Votes” in Redistricting Debate

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Rep. Mitch Gore is calling the upcoming special session on redistricting “political theater” and says some Republican lawmakers are being given cover to cast what he calls “safe no votes” on an unpopular plan.

Indiana State Rep. Mitch Gore, a Democrat, told WIBC on Wednesday that House leadership is allowing some Republicans to vote against the redistricting bill because their districts oppose it. He criticized the plan, announced by House Speaker Todd Huston, to reconvene on December 1 to continue debating new congressional maps.

“This is my argument, because people need to realize this is all political theater,” Gore said. “These members’ no votes are planned. They are allowed off leash by the speaker because this issue is deeply unpopular across the state, especially in their district.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gore, a Democrat representing the 89th District, said that if these lawmakers truly oppose the plan, they should skip the session entirely rather than show up to vote no.

“I say if they’re really opposed, they refuse to show up,” he said. “Since we’re not supposed to be in session anyway, it is time for them to put their money where their mouth is.”

Gore argued that the special session goes against long-standing state tradition. Indiana’s Constitution says the regular session begins in January, and Gore believes rushing lawmakers back in December undermines that precedent.

“Going back 138 years to our first session, we begin session in January,” Gore said. “Article 4, Section 9 of the Constitution says the session shall commence then. I thought Republicans were the ones supposed to review our history and our founding document.”

He said showing up for the special session would legitimize something he sees as a break from both historical and democratic norms.

“These members need to do what they claim they’re going to do and not hide behind a safe no vote they’re allowed to cast,” he said.

Gore also pointed to examples in history where lawmakers denied quorum for major political reasons, including during the Civil War.

“Denying quorum has been used in extreme moments,” he said. “For two years, Governor Morton could not get a quorum and it undercut his ability to support the Union.”

He said the mid-decade redistricting effort itself breaks from national practice.