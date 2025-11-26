500 Pets Need Homes: $10 Adoptions

Source: HSHC / HSHC

FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC) is hosting an urgent Black Friday adoption special to combat an ongoing capacity crisis, which currently leaves over 500 animals without a home for the holidays.

In an effort to inspire the community to “fill their hearts, not their carts,” HSHC will drastically reduce adoption fees for all eligible pets to just $10.00 this Friday, November 28th. The special event will run from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at HSHC’s facility off Hague Road in Fishers.

Emma Nobbe, HSHC’s Community Engagement Manager, emphasized the severity of the situation. “Our most urgent animals have waited several months, and in some cases over a year, for an adopter to come,” Nobbe said. “This holiday season, we ask the community to open their hearts and homes to the hundreds of animals waiting for their second chance.”

HSHC, which operates as an open-admission and truly “No-Kill” shelter, relies heavily on community support to continue its mission of saving lives. The shelter is not affiliated with national organizations and is primarily funded by individual donations.

All pets adopted during the special are spayed/neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations, and include a complimentary wellness exam.

In conjunction with the Black Friday event, the shelter is also kicking off its “Home for the Holidays” special for the month of December, which waives adoption fees for 12 particularly high-risk pets.

Adopters of the six featured dogs will receive a gift certificate from Paws & Play Dog Resort & Training Center.

Adopters of the six featured cats will receive five nights of free boarding courtesy of PetSuites Fishers.

These 12 animals are considered to be at the greatest risk for emotional decline due to their long stays.

Adoption Requirements

Potential adopters are encouraged to complete an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com to expedite the process.

Key things to remember for the Black Friday event:

Dogs: All members of the household, both human and canine, must meet the potential dog.

Cats: Only human family members are required to meet potential cats.

Documentation: All adopters must present a government-issued ID. Renters should bring their pet policy to the facility.