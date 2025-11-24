NWS: Quick Rain, Then Thanksgiving Chill

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will see a quick round of light to moderate rainfall Tuesday before a sharp cold front brings the season’s chilliest air so far, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re currently looking at about maybe a quarter to a half an inch of rain on average — kind of a fairly light, moderate event,” said Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He said the system should move through quickly, with most of the rain ending by mid to late afternoon.

“It shouldn’t be raining around sunset Tuesday, so thankfully this looks like it’s just gonna be in and out real quick,” Eckhoff said.

After the rain, a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the region Tuesday night. Eckhoff said temperatures will drop sharply by Wednesday morning as winds shift out of the northwest.

“By Wednesday morning, we’re gonna have winds out of the northwest, temperatures are gonna be dropping — 20s and 30s for highs,” he said.

Thanksgiving itself is expected to be cold but dry. “It does look like we’re gonna be fairly cold Wednesday and Thursday,” Eckhoff said. “It’s gonna be nice and dry. There’s not any precipitation anywhere near us, really.”

A slight chance of precipitation returns Friday night into Saturday. Eckhoff said the system could begin as snow Friday night and continue into Saturday morning before changing to rain.

“It does look like it’s gonna start off snow Friday night, Saturday morning, and then it should in theory change to rain as we have a forecast high of 33 degrees,” he said.

Eckhoff added a simple reminder for holiday travelers: “Just above freezing on Thanksgiving, so wear your coat when you go out wherever you’re going.