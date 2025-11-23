Aurora Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Crash

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Aurora man was charged with attempted murder on Friday after crashing a truck on US-421, near Michigan Road in northern Jefferson County, and driving away.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Ripley County Sheriff’s Office say 46-year-old Larry W. Webster II crashed into a vehicle on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. When the driver got out, deputies say Webster deliberately struck the vehicle again, hitting the other driver in the process.

That injured person was taken to a hospital.

When deputies arrested Webster, a fight broke out, injuring a state trooper. The trooper was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Webster was taken to the Jefferson County Jail after being treated at two different hospitals.