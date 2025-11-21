Listen Live
State Republican Senator Andy Zay Targeted in Bomb Threat

Published on November 21, 2025

Andy Zay Photo
WISH-TV

HUNTINGTON, Ind.–State Republican Senator Andy Zay says his business in Huntington was targeted with a bomb threat on Thursday.

In the past week, Zay along with Senators Greg Goode, Dan Dernulc, Spencer Deery and Rick Niemeyer all have been subjected to swatting calls, while Sen. Kyle Walker said he also been threatened with violence.

These Senators have not sustained any physical injuries as a result of these threats, but they have expressed the mental and emotional toll it’s taking on both themselves and their families.

“It’s unfortunate that my family and I continue to be threatened for my work as a public servant and state senator. This is no way to weigh in on any public issue, even if you do not agree with my stance. My office is always open, and I encourage constituents with any concerns to reach out. I want to be clear: I strongly condemn these acts, which have no place in our political process. While the intent behind these intimidation threats seems to be to instill fear in public officials, I can assure my constituents that I remain committed to serving our district, being your voice and continuing my work at the Statehouse,” said Zay in a statement he released Friday morning. I want to thank the Indiana State Police for investigating this string of violence and for their commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone involved. I also want to extend my gratitude to our local law enforcement for their professionalism and vigilance. As always, they are working tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety, and I am grateful for their efforts in protecting our community. I am hopeful that state and local law enforcement will be able to find those responsible and hold them accountable for their actions,” said Zay in a statement he released on Friday.

State Police say they are investigating these threats.

