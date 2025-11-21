Alzheimer’s Caregivers: You Are Not Alone

Source: Alzheimer’s Association / ALZ.ORG

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – As National Family Caregivers Month wraps up, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is shining a spotlight on the critical role and immense burden carried by caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Kevin Enders, Senior Director of Community Engagement for the Greater Indiana Chapter, emphasized the scale of the crisis, noting that in Indiana alone, 219,000 caregivers provide an estimated 325 million hours of unpaid care annually.

“This is not just a disease of aging,” Enders stated. “These are individuals, colleagues, who are family, parts of your community that are dedicating their time, attention, and oftentimes a heavy burden for a significant time.” He pointed out that “almost all [caregivers] don’t get paid for their work.”

24/7 Support and Crucial Early Detection

The Association offers numerous resources to support caregivers who often feel overwhelmed. Enders highlighted the 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) as the most important first step.

“This is not manned by a recording,” Enders said. “It’s manned by a master’s level clinician who understands the disease, who understands the health care system, but they can also be that shoulder, that safe ear at two a.m. to for that caregiver.”

He also stressed the importance of knowing the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and how to distinguish them from typical age-related changes. For example, Enders noted that an age-related change might be “making a bad decision once in a while,” whereas a sign of Alzheimer’s would be “poor judgment and making that that repetitive decision over and over.”

Finding Community and Ways to Get Involved

For those navigating the disease, the Association offers local support groups for both caregivers and individuals living with dementia. Enders emphasized that the caregiving journey can be lonely, but added, “You’re not walking this alone.”

Hoosiers can support the Association’s fight for research and education through fundraising events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s or through the “Do What You Love” development campaign, which encourages people to turn any hobby—from drink tasting to crafting—into a fundraiser.

For those needing resources or wanting to get involved, Enders encourages connecting through the helpline, visiting alz.org, or exploring the free mobile app, My ALZ Journey, which provides customized guidance for caregivers and those diagnosed.

To listen to the full interview with Kevin Enders, please click HERE.