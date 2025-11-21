Listen Live
Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette

Indiana State Police and the Lafayette Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting from early Friday morning that left a man dead.

Published on November 21, 2025

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man died after being shot by police in Lafayette following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, an officer pulled over a driver suspected of being impaired in an area on the east side of the city around 12:24 a.m.

During the stop, the officer said the driver made statements “indicating a risk of harm to himself before fleeing the scene.” The man then drove off and was later located at the Waterford Court Apartments.

Indiana State Police and Lafayette officers both responded to the complex. They said the man failed to comply with their orders, but did notify police that he was carrying a weapon.

Police said the suspect then reached behind his back as if “preparing to brandish a weapon.” That’s when officers opened fire and the man died at the scene.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

Indiana State Police are assisting the Lafayette Police Department in the investigation. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

