Judge Sets $25K Bail in Whitestown Shooting Case

Source: Boone County Jail / Boone County Jail

WHITESTOWN, Ind — On Friday, a judge set bail at $25,000 for a Whitestown homeowner charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who mistakenly came to his house with a cleaning crew.

Curt Andersen pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Nov. 5 death of Maria Florinda Ríos Pérez de Velázquez. Prosecutors say Andersen fired through his front door, hitting Ríos Pérez in the head after believing intruders were trying to break in.

Andersen’s attorney, Guy Relford, argued for the $25,000 bond after the state requested $50,000.

Andersen must surrender his passport, wear GPS monitoring, and avoid firearms while awaiting trial. His next court date is scheduled for March 30, 2026.