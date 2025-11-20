Listen Live
Indy Ranks #5 for Nighttime Danger

Published on November 20, 2025

Indianapolis Skyline and White River Bridge at Night - Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.
Source: David Shvartsman / Getty



INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A new national study has positioned Indianapolis as one of the most perilous major U.S. cities for residents walking alone after dark, largely due to having the lowest density of public streetlights among the cities analyzed.


A November 2025 report by Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers analyzed several factors to calculate a Night Walk Risk Score, including residents perceived safety, police presence, CCTV coverage, and the number of nighttime pedestrian fatalities. Based on this composite score, Indianapolis landed at No. 5 on the list of most dangerous cities.


The “Darkest Streets” Factor
The study singles out the city’s limited lighting infrastructure as a major contributing risk factor. Indianapolis recorded the lowest lighting density among all cities studied, with just 9,141 streetlights per 100 square miles. This lack of illumination leaves large swaths of the city poorly lit and highly exposed at night. The data reflects this danger, as only 30.1% of residents surveyed in Indianapolis reported feeling safe walking alone after dark. The city also recorded 3 fatal crashes during the night per 100,000 people.


Beyond streetlights, the report notes that Indianapolis shows limited capacity in other public safety resources compared to population size. The city has just 2 police officers for every 1,000 residents, highlighting limited law enforcement resources and oversight capacity. CCTV camera presence is also low, similar to the other cities on the list, with only 455 cameras per 100,000 people. These combined factors contribute to Indianapolis securing the fifth spot on the national ranking.

National Context
Indianapolis is one of many U.S. cities flagged as dangerous at night. The report’s top five cities include Albuquerque (where only 21.8% feel safe walking alone at night and the night crash rate is 8 per 100K), Memphis (14.7% safety, 8 per 100K crash rate), Houston (25.9% safety, 4 per 100K crash rate), and Jacksonville (27.4% safety, 3 per 100K crash rate), with Indianapolis rounding out the list at fifth.


Ruben Davidoff, Managing Partner at Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers, commented that nighttime safety is critical for urban planning and public trust.


“Walking alone after dark exposes residents to a range of risks, from traffic accidents to personal safety threats, and it can significantly affect how comfortable people feel moving around their communities,” said Davidoff. “Ensuring well-lit streets, effective law enforcement presence, and accessible surveillance measures are all critical components of creating safer nighttime environments.


He concluded that cities prioritizing these initiatives not only reduce accidents and crime but also foster a stronger sense of security and trust among residents.

