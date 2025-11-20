More Mild Temps and Rain Ahead of Thanksgiving in Indiana

Source: @NWS / x

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s run of up-and-down November weather isn’t done yet. Another round of rain is expected today, starting in the southwest, said Andrew White with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“We’re expecting [the system] to move into the southwestern portion of the state near Evansville late today,” White said. Central Indiana won’t see much of it until later. “I won’t be getting into the Indianapolis area probably till the overnight hours tonight.”

White said Indiana remains stuck in an “active pattern” through Friday evening before things finally quiet down for the weekend.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will dip but stay mild for mid-November. “We’re gonna have temperatures on Saturday, the highs in the 50s or so,” White said, adding that early next week should stay above average before colder air settles in closer to Thanksgiving.

Holiday travelers may want to build in extra time. “We were still definitely better chances for rain ahead of you traveling in the Monday–Tuesday timeframe,” White said. As Thanksgiving approaches, he said “things are looking a little bit [colder]” with a stronger push of cold air late in the week.

That drop could create slick spots overnight. Roads will start out just wet, but “the really big flicker comes from when we get into those freezing temperatures,” White said. Drivers should watch for isolated slick patches, “even if roads are salted.”

Looking toward December, White didn’t offer specific snow chances but said the active pattern could support some early-season wintry weather.