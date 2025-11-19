Two People and Two Kirklin Marshals Shot During Traffic Stop

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind –– A traffic stop in Clinton County ended in gunfire Tuesday night, leaving two people and two Kirklin town marshals hurt.

State police say the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on State Road 29 near County Road 400 North. They are still investigating why the person driving the car was stopped and what happened after the officers approached.

Only one of the two marshals who were hit needed to go to the hospital. The other was saved by their vest and wasn’t hurt. The marshal who did go to the hospital is in stable condition at an Indianapolis-area hospital.

The person who was shot was also taken to a hospital, but there’s no word yet on their condition.

Early reports mentioned a sheriff’s deputy might have been involved, but state police later said the two injured officers are Kirklin’s town marshals.

Kirklin is a small town northwest of Indianapolis with just over 700 people.

State police haven’t shared names or ages of anyone involved. They expect to keep a strong presence on State Road 29 through the night and into Wednesday morning.

Investigators say there’s no ongoing danger to people who live nearby. More details will come as they learn what led up to the shooting.