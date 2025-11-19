Listen Live
Close
Local

Two People and Two Kirklin Marshals Shot During Traffic Stop

Only one of the two marshals who were hit needed to go to the hospital

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Shooting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind –– A traffic stop in Clinton County ended in gunfire Tuesday night, leaving two people and two Kirklin town marshals hurt.

State police say the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on State Road 29 near County Road 400 North. They are still investigating why the person driving the car was stopped and what happened after the officers approached.

Only one of the two marshals who were hit needed to go to the hospital. The other was saved by their vest and wasn’t hurt. The marshal who did go to the hospital is in stable condition at an Indianapolis-area hospital.

The person who was shot was also taken to a hospital, but there’s no word yet on their condition.

Early reports mentioned a sheriff’s deputy might have been involved, but state police later said the two injured officers are Kirklin’s town marshals.

Kirklin is a small town northwest of Indianapolis with just over 700 people.

State police haven’t shared names or ages of anyone involved. They expect to keep a strong presence on State Road 29 through the night and into Wednesday morning.

Investigators say there’s no ongoing danger to people who live nearby. More details will come as they learn what led up to the shooting.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Prosecutor to Update Public on Whitestown Shooting

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close