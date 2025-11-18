Listen Live
Close
Local

Motorcyclist Caught Going 100+ Mph Before Fatal Crash

Motorcyclist Caught Going 100+ Mph Before Fatal Fountain County Crash

Indiana State Police said a motorcyclist was going faster than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 41 before being killed in a collision on Sunday.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday involving a motorcyclist in Fountain County.

ISP said a trooper first saw the motorcyclist going faster than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 41 northbound. The trooper then tried to conduct a traffic stop of the driver but ended up losing sight of them.

The trooper notified other law enforcement agencies in the area about the speeding motorcycle. Two Attica police officers later spotted it on U.S. Highway 41 southbound.

According to ISP, the motorcyclist sped past one officer and sideswiped the other’s patrol vehicle before entering the City of Attica. Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to stop at an intersection in the city and ended up colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and later taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Fountain County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of the rider.

The driver of the Silverado was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

House GOP 9/3/25
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close