NWS: Multiple Rain Chances This Week in Indiana

Published on November 17, 2025

Multiple Chances for Rain
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Multiple rounds of rain are expected in Indiana this week.

“The first round of rain is likely Tuesday morning where most of the state can expect around a third of an inch of rain. We’re supposed to dry out Wednesday. Then we expect more widespread rain on Thursday and that’s going to persist into Friday. It looks like by the weekend, though, we are drying out a little bit,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore doesn’t believe there is any chance of severe weather with this, but he does believe it will alleviate some of the drought conditions. Temperatures are also supposed to warm up again this week.

“The lows the rest of the week will be around 40, but we’ll have highs in the 50s and 60s for much of the week. This is really not too bad for the middle of November,” said Moore.

Both he and his colleagues say they are keeping an eye on the last week of November.

“That’s when we’re expecting another big cold snap to come in. We’ll have more details on it as we get closer. Snow is certainly possible,” said Moore.

