Politics

Trump Drops Opposition to Epstein Files Disclosure

President Trump shifted his stance on the Epstein records bill just days before a decisive House vote.

Published on November 17, 2025

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida
Source: Roberto Schmidt / Getty

As the House of Representatives prepares to pass a bill this week that would require the Justice Department to release all of its records on disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, President Donald Trump abruptly shifted his stance.

After months of resisting the measure and working to stop it, Trump reversed course and told Republicans they were free to support the legislation, even though it put him at odds with a former ally.

“We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

The change in position reflected the political forces closing in: large numbers of Republicans were ready to back the proposal, which would compel DOJ to release every document it holds on Epstein and his former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell. A discharge petition guaranteeing a floor vote hit the 218-signature mark last week, including signatures from four Republicans.

“I think we could have a deluge of Republicans. There could be 100 or more. I’m hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote,” said Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the Republican who introduced the bill, during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged on “Fox News Sunday” that the measure would likely attract significant support, framing the vote as a way to push back against accusations aimed at Trump.

Trump had once been friendly with Epstein and even flew on his private plane before their relationship soured. The president has said he cut ties because Epstein tried to lure away young female staffers, and the White House has claimed Epstein was barred from Trump’s resort for being “a creep.”

Trump has denied wrongdoing and recently directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate Democrats linked to Epstein. Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial, and Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence. Trump’s administration approved her transfer from a Florida maximum-security prison to a lower-security Texas facility in August.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
