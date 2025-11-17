Trump Blasts Indiana GOP Leaders Over Redistricting Fight

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

President Donald Trump is urging the removal of the Republican leader of Indiana’s state Senate after the lawmaker declined to reconvene the chamber to revise congressional districts in a way that would benefit the GOP.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, Trump expressed that he was “very disappointed” in Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and Sen. Greg Goode for blocking the push for new district maps.

“Because of these two politically correct type ‘gentlemen,’ and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!” Trump wrote.

He also criticized Gov. Mike Braun, claiming Braun failed to secure the votes needed for the proposal.

“Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!” Trump added. “Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED.”

Goode has previously said he would not offer public support or opposition to redistricting unless he had an actual map and bill formally presented on the Senate floor. A spokesperson for Goode said he continues to hold that view.

A spokesperson for Braun offered no comment, and Bray’s office did not immediately respond to requests for a statement.

Last month, Braun did issue a proclamation calling for a special session but emphasized that the responsibility lies with the Senate to “do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps.”

Trump has been pressing for mid-cycle redistricting in several reliably conservative states to help ensure Republican control of the U.S. House. Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance made multiple trips to Indiana, and Bray and state House Speaker Todd Huston spoke with Trump at the Oval Office in August about the possibility.

However, Bray’s decision on Friday comes at a time when Democrats are pursuing their own redistricting strategies. In California, voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50 this month, a measure to reconfigure five congressional districts to benefit Democrats ahead of the next midterms. Similar efforts are increasing in Democratic-led Illinois and Maryland.