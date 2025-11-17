Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Guard Names Specialist Killed in I-65 Crash

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Guardsman killed
Source: Indiana National Guard / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard has identified Specialist Terry Frye, of Lafayette, as the service member who died in a multivehicle crash Friday on I-65 in Boone County.

Frye had served since 2020 and was recognized with the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

He and three other Guard members were traveling from Frankfort to Camp Atterbury for weekend training when the crash happened.

The accident is still under investigation, and updates on the condition of the other soldiers are expected soon.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Qahwah House
Local

Fishers Coffeehouse Targeted by Racist Vandalism

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

House GOP 9/3/25
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close