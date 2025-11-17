Indiana Guard Names Specialist Killed in I-65 Crash

Source: Indiana National Guard / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard has identified Specialist Terry Frye, of Lafayette, as the service member who died in a multivehicle crash Friday on I-65 in Boone County.

Frye had served since 2020 and was recognized with the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

He and three other Guard members were traveling from Frankfort to Camp Atterbury for weekend training when the crash happened.

The accident is still under investigation, and updates on the condition of the other soldiers are expected soon.