Johnson County: I‑69 Southbound Shut Down After Crash

The person in the disabled car was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Published on November 17, 2025

Crash on 1-69
Source: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office / Submitted Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash shut down I‑69 southbound near the Smith Valley Road exit on Monday.

A car broke down along the interstate, and another southbound vehicle hit it. The stranded car ended up along the left side of the road.

The person in the disabled car was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. The person in the other vehicle was not taken to a hospital.

Southbound lanes of I‑69 remain closed between Smith Valley Road and State Road 144 while crews clear the scene. Drivers should avoid the area and use the Smith Valley access road to reach SR‑144 before rejoining I‑69 south.

