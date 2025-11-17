Hoosiers Knock Off Incarnate Word 69-61, Move to 4-0

Indiana Men’s Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team led by as many as 19 points on their way to a 69-61 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals Sunday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers led 35-19 at halftime, but after shooting 21% from the field in the first half, the Cardinals made 55% of their field goals in the second half and cut the deficit to as close as five at one point.

It was 64-59 Indiana with 1:21 left, but Lamar Wilkerson sank two free throws with less than two seconds to go to seal the victory. The Hoosier starters scored 43 of the team’s 69 points, but it was Sam Alexis who came off the bench to led Indiana in scoring with 16 points and he grabbed eight rebounds. Trent Sisley came off the bench as well to score 10 points and knock down two threes.

Tucker DeVries, son of IU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries, scored 14 points while making four of his 13 shots.

The two teams shot a combined 13-45 from three-point range with Indiana going 5-24 from behind the arc.

In the defeat, Tahj Staveskie led Incarnate Word in scoring with 17 points. Davion Bailey finished with 10 points and Jordan Pyke had 16 points. Bailey graduated from Pike High School. Incarnate Word Head Coach Shane Heriman was born in Mishawaka, Indiana.

With the victory, Indiana improves to 4-0 on the year. They face Lindenwood on November 20 at 6 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 5 pm on 93.1 WIBC.