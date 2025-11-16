IMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting on South Side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon left one man dead and a woman injured.
IMPD arrived on Union Street, near Madison Avenue, shortly before 1 p.m. Both people were taken to a hospital.
The woman is stable, but the man didn’t survive.
Officers say a person of interest was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.
SEE ALSO
- Hoosiers Hammer Wisconsin 31-7, 11-0 For First Time Ever
- Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing
- Services Set for Fallen Delaware County Cpl. Blake Reynolds
- IPS Commissioners Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement with IEA
- NWS: Cooler Temperatures and Rain Chances this Work Week
More from WIBC 93.1 FM