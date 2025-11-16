Listen Live
NWS: Cooler Temperatures and Rain Chances this Work Week

Published on November 16, 2025

Elevated Weather Risk
Source: @NWS / National Weather Service

STATEWIDE — A cold front has passed through Indianapolis Saturday night, quickly ending the weekend’s warm temperatures. It is setting the stage for a cooler, wetter work week.

While Saturday brought highs in the 70s, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s for the upcoming days.

Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the start of the week will be the coldest. “Right now, it looks like Tuesday might be the coolest time because rain and clouds come in, so combined with the chilly air mass in place, it’s going to feel pretty cool.”

Eckhoff says that rain chances are “definitely increasing,” with a high chance for rain “Monday night into Tuesday. We’re looking at like a 70 to 80% chance of rain, especially south of Indianapolis.”

Things warm up slightly toward the end of the week, with highs possibly reaching the low to mid-60s by Thursday or Friday, but the rain remains. Eckhoff advises drivers that while the heaviest rain may be on Friday morning, “I think the commutes should be okay.”

