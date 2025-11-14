Doug McMillon Steps Down As Walmart CEO After 10+ Years
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has announced his retirement after more than a decade at the helm of the world’s largest retailer.
McMillon, who has been with Walmart since 1984 and became CEO in 2014, will step down in January 2026.
He will be succeeded by John Furner, the current president and CEO of Walmart U.S., effective February 1.
During his tenure, McMillon transformed Walmart into a tech-driven retail giant, focusing on e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and supply chain modernization.
Under his leadership, Walmart’s annual revenue grew from $485.7 billion to $681 billion, and the company became a key player in the U.S. economy, serving 90% of American households weekly.
McMillon also prioritized employee investment, increasing wages, expanding benefits, and creating career advancement opportunities.
His leadership helped Walmart navigate challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, maintaining its reputation for low prices and customer loyalty.
Furner, who started at Walmart as an hourly associate in 1993, is set to continue McMillon’s legacy while steering the company into its next chapter.
