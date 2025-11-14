Listen Live
Murder Charge Dropped in Plea Deal After ISP Trooper’s Death

Published on November 14, 2025

Eddie Jones
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A trial for a Missouri man accused of killing an Indiana State Police trooper ended abruptly with a plea deal reached on the third day in Hendricks County on Friday.

20-year-old Eddie Jones pleaded guilty to several charges:

  • Resisting law enforcement cause death
  • Attempted aggravated battery
  • Attempted battery with a deadly weapon

This was in the death of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the initial and most serious charge of murder.

The incident occurred on June 28, 2023, when Jones, then 18, led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car from his mother in Sikeston, Missouri. Indiana State Police initially located the car in Indianapolis but Jones escaped, hitting two police vehicles, which led to the pursuit toward I-70.

33-year-old Trooper Smith was attempting to deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway near I-70 when Jones’ vehicle swerved toward him, striking and killing Smith. Jones’ vehicle crashed shortly after. Video of the fatal crash, captured by the Department of Transportation traffic cameras, was shown to the jury.

