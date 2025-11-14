Listen Live
IDEM Holds Hearing Over New Permit at Fort Wayne Data Center

IDEM Holds Hearing Over New Permit at Fort Wayne Google Data Center

Allen County residents said they're concerned about a new permit possibly being granted for Google's Fort Wayne data center project that would give the company more diesel generators and tanks.

Published on November 14, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Residents in Allen County voiced their concerns on Thursday about a new permit potentially being granted for Google’s data center project in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) held a public hearing in the auditorium of Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus. Residents were hoping to have a public meeting with IDEM officials so they could hold a back and forth conversation and have their questions answered, but that’s not what happened.

“If no one is talking to us, and no one is responding to us, then we can’t fight for our community’s best interest,” community activist Kimberly Koczan said after the hearing.

The permit would allow Google to have a significantly larger number of diesel generators, cooling towers, and diesel tanks at their project site. Folks in attendance said they’re concerned about an increase in the data center’s gas emissions if the permit were to be approved.

“They’re a tech company. They said they would be innovative. That’s the only thing, out of a lack of transparency, the only thing they’ve given us is ‘we are gonna come up with the most innovative solutions on this site’, and they’re giving us 100-year-old solutions,” Koczan added.

Those opposed to the data center project also said there has been a lack of transparency from local leaders ever since work on the project started last year.

“Unfortunately, through a series of closed-door meetings, nondisclosure agreements and deliberate withholding of information, our local government has sold us out,” one woman said to IDEC officials Thursday. “They have invited Google in and the center has already broke ground.”

The hearing lasted for nearly three hours with dozens of people going up to the podium to speak. IDEM said they will be taking in the public’s feedback until Monday before making an official decision on the permit.

