NWS: Central Indiana Stays Mostly Dry This Weekend

Much of Indiana remains in drought conditions despite recent cooler fall weather.

Published on November 14, 2025

Weather this weekend
Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Light, isolated showers moved across parts of central Indiana on Friday morning, but more substantial rainfall won’t arrive until early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“We actually have a few isolated showers out there for central Indiana, but it’s just some light rain,” said Kacie Fuson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Originally we were expecting better rain chances this weekend, but it looks like that system has shifted east. Our next good chance of rain won’t be until Monday night.”

Much of Indiana remains in drought conditions despite recent cooler fall weather and scattered precipitation, Fuson said. “Some of the drought has been alleviated in portions of southern Indiana, but a good chunk of the state is still experiencing drought,” she said. “We even have D3 conditions in parts of north-central and northeast-central Indiana. The drought monitor only goes up to D4.”

Fuson said only spotty sprinkles or light showers are expected this weekend, with a more organized system likely to bring meaningful rain early next week.

“It looks like our better chances are going to be Monday night into Tuesday,” she said.

Forecasters say it’s still too early to determine rainfall amounts, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

