Princeton Man Gets 40 Years for Posey County Meth Dealing

Published on November 13, 2025

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Princeton man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday morning for meth dealing charges in Posey County, says the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office.

A judge previously found 47-year-old Anthony Enriquez Apodaca guilty of dealing meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

His sentence was increased because he was also found guilty of being a habitual offender due to previous felony convictions. Apodaca was pulled over on I-64 in Posey County for speeding in September in 2023 and was spotted with more than 400 grams of meth. He later confessed to making multiple trips to St. Louis to pick up large quantities of the drug to be distributed and sold in Princeton.

“Drug dealers such as Mr. Apodaca are responsible for spreading addiction, contributing to the destruction of lives and families in our community,” Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said. “He’s now paying the price for his criminal behavior and the destruction he has helped cause. My office will continue to work closely with the Posey County Drug Task Force to ensure that drug dealers are identified, apprehended and face accountability for their actions.”

