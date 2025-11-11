Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade Canceled, Ceremony Relocated

Source: Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis Inc. / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s Veterans Day Ceremony in Indianapolis has been moved indoors to the Indiana War Memorial Auditorium due to inclement weather, while the parade has been canceled.

The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis announced Monday afternoon that the ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Indiana War Memorial Auditorium, 55 E. Michigan St.

The decision to move the event indoors and cancel the parade was made due to below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

Doug Haggan, president of the Veterans Day Council, said in a statement in the a news release issued Monday afternoon, “We will always prioritize safety. By moving indoors, we can still honor our veterans in a safe, dignified setting.”

The indoor ceremony will feature remarks from civic and military leaders, the presentation of colors, and a performance of the National Anthem by the Shortridge High School Choir. Attendees are advised to allow extra time for travel and parking, with an accessibility ramp available on the west side of the War Memorial.

The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening relationships between the community and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Since the mid-1960s, the council has worked to ensure that Indiana’s veterans are honored through meaningful public observances.