3 Arrested in Martin County Child Molestation Investigation

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have been arrested in Martin County following a months-long investigation into child sex crimes.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they received an anonymous tip in May 2025 about alleged child molestation involving Patrick Cox, 24, and Neveah Brown, 18. Cox admitted to committing several crimes during interviews with law enforcement.

After obtaining search warrants for their cell phones, deputies uncovered child pornography and additional evidence of crimes. Arrest warrants were issued for Cox and Brown. Marie Austin, 28, was also arrested in connection to the case.

On Oct. 8, U.S. Marshals transported Cox and Austin to federal prison to await trial on their charges.

Cox faces multiple state and federal charges, including child molestation, rape, and possession of child pornography. Brown is charged with aiding in child molestation and rape.