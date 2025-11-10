Listen Live
Braun Cites Merger for Lower Health Costs

Published on November 10, 2025

Mike Braun
Source: PHOTO: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indiana Governor Mike Braun advanced his administration’s goal of improving healthcare accessibility and affordability by announcing the approval of a major hospital merger in Terre Haute.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has officially granted a Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) application submitted by Union Hospital, Inc. and Terre Haute Regional Hospital (owned by HCA Healthcare).

The two hospitals submitted the COPA application on February 5, 2025, seeking to combine their facilities. State law allows the IDOH to approve such mergers if the anticipated benefits—specifically improvements in healthcare outcomes, access, and quality—are determined to outweigh any potential competitive disadvantages.

Governor Braun emphasized that the approval ensures immediate benefits for patients in the region.

“The result of this merger will be lower prices and more healthcare services available to residents of Terre Haute and Vigo County because of the strict operating terms and conditions that Union accepted,” said Gov. Braun. “This will bring long-term improvement to the community’s health outcomes.”

The COPA mechanism legally requires the newly merged entity to adhere to specific operational stipulations designed to protect consumers and guarantee that the merger results in net public benefits.

The two organizations will now begin the process of implementing the agreement under the strict oversight of the IDOH.

For more information on the COPA application and approval process, please visit the Indiana Department of Health’s official website.

