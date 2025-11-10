Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Temperatures Warm Up in Indiana After Snow Wraps Up

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

After the snow
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–After the snow moves out of Indiana on Monday, temperatures will warm up as the week goes on.

“By Tuesday, we’re looking at highs around 40 and then we’re back in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be in the 60s by the end of the week, so we won’t be in the freezer very long thankfully,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield says rain is likely to return to Indiana late in the week.

“We could see some isolated showers on Friday, but our more substantial chance of rainfall comes late Saturday night and into the early portion of next week,” said Nield.

One thing Nield urges you to watch out for, even after the snow is done, are the slick road conditions.

“Combine the recent snow with the cold temperatures that have moved in will be the potential for slick roadways especially those bridges and overpasses that tend to be the quickest things to ice up,” said Nield.

Portions of northern Indiana have received close to 10 inches of snow between Sunday and Monday.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close