NWS: Temperatures Warm Up in Indiana After Snow Wraps Up

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–After the snow moves out of Indiana on Monday, temperatures will warm up as the week goes on.

“By Tuesday, we’re looking at highs around 40 and then we’re back in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be in the 60s by the end of the week, so we won’t be in the freezer very long thankfully,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield says rain is likely to return to Indiana late in the week.

“We could see some isolated showers on Friday, but our more substantial chance of rainfall comes late Saturday night and into the early portion of next week,” said Nield.

One thing Nield urges you to watch out for, even after the snow is done, are the slick road conditions.

“Combine the recent snow with the cold temperatures that have moved in will be the potential for slick roadways especially those bridges and overpasses that tend to be the quickest things to ice up,” said Nield.

Portions of northern Indiana have received close to 10 inches of snow between Sunday and Monday.