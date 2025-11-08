Gunshots Damage Buildings, Vehicles in Downtown Indy Early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that damaged multiple buildings and vehicles downtown early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Monument Circle on a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. Police believe a disturbance between two people led to the shots being fired.

A police report said a total of four businesses and three parked cars along Maryland, Meridian and Washington Streets were hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.