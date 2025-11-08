Listen Live
Local

Gunshots Damage Buildings, Vehicles in Downtown Indy Saturday

Gunshots Damage Buildings, Vehicles in Downtown Indy Early Saturday

IMPD is investigating after several buildings and parked cars were hit with bullets around Monument Circle Saturday morning.

Published on November 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that damaged multiple buildings and vehicles downtown early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Monument Circle on a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. Police believe a disturbance between two people led to the shots being fired.

A police report said a total of four businesses and three parked cars along Maryland, Meridian and Washington Streets were hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Colts Ownership Transition Team
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Are The Irsay Daughters Going To Sell The Indianapolis Colts?

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close