State Health Department Plans for Furloughs Due to Government Shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of employees with the Indiana Department of Health could be furloughed due to the government shutdown.

A total of 48 state employees have been notified of potential furloughs starting on Sunday, Nov. 9, according to a department spokesperson.

A report from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the following activities will be prohibited while the government shutdown remains in effect:

Standard Surveys

Certain Revisit Surveys and Complaint Investigations

Initial Surveys and Certification

Minimum Data Set or OASIS

Informal Dispute Resolutions

Trainings on Quality Safety and Education Portal and the Surveyor Minimum Qualifications Test

Processing of Certification Actions

New CMP-Funded Improvement Projects

Some activities will continue including complaint investigations involving immediate harm and actions necessary to protect life and safety. The State of Indiana is expected to maintain infrastructure that supports these items.

The government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has lasted for more than 38 days.