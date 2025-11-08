State Health Department Plans for Furloughs Due to Shutdown
State Health Department Plans for Furloughs Due to Government Shutdown
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of employees with the Indiana Department of Health could be furloughed due to the government shutdown.
A total of 48 state employees have been notified of potential furloughs starting on Sunday, Nov. 9, according to a department spokesperson.
A report from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the following activities will be prohibited while the government shutdown remains in effect:
Standard Surveys
Certain Revisit Surveys and Complaint Investigations
Initial Surveys and Certification
Minimum Data Set or OASIS
Informal Dispute Resolutions
Trainings on Quality Safety and Education Portal and the Surveyor Minimum Qualifications Test
Processing of Certification Actions
New CMP-Funded Improvement Projects
Some activities will continue including complaint investigations involving immediate harm and actions necessary to protect life and safety. The State of Indiana is expected to maintain infrastructure that supports these items.
The government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has lasted for more than 38 days.
