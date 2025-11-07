Cold Front Brings First Taste of Winter to Indiana

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will enjoy relatively mild temperatures through Friday, but much colder air is on the way this weekend, bringing a taste of winter and possibly the first snowflakes of the season, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“We’re going to have relatively seasonable temperatures today and tomorrow, with highs in the lower to mid-60s,” said forecaster Jason Puma. “But Saturday night into Sunday, colder air will begin to filter into the state, and by Monday, it’s really going to feel like winter.”

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply on Sunday, with highs near 44 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-20s by early Monday, Puma said. Monday’s high will struggle to reach the upper 30s, and another cold night is expected, with lows around 24 degrees.

Puma said any snow that falls across Indiana will be light and likely won’t accumulate. However, northern parts of the state, especially areas near Lake Michigan, could see heavier, localized snow bands as cold air moves over the warmer lake water.

“This time of year, we often get into that colder lake season,” Puma said. “When you have cold air passing over warmer lake water, that can result in heavier areas of snow north of us.”

He added that it’s not unusual to see the first flakes of the season in November as temperatures continue to fall and the region transitions into late autumn.

The weather service noted that after an active October pattern, conditions will remain seasonably cool heading into next week.