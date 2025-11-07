Source: The Washington Post / Getty

William Jacobson: Tucker Carlson is destroying the MAGA movement. Tucker is doing damage to the coalition that’s necessary for a Republican to win.

Tony Katz:

So, I continue my conversation with William Jacobson Cornell Law professor legalInsurrection.com regarding all the brouhaha regarding the found the Heritage Foundation. This defense that Kevin Roberts, the president of Heritage put on Tucker Carlson the interview with Nick Fuentes when it seemed pretty clear based.

on the video, he didn’t quite understand what had happened.



He didn’t understand what Tucker was saying, what Nick Fuentes was saying, who Nick Fuentes was, what Tucker said before there was this outrageous disconnect that was taking place right in front of everybody’s eyes. I don’t think I’m saying anything that isn’t 100% accurate based. You have been very strong on this conversation, as you often are. But Roberts said, after a staff meeting was leaked, he’s staying, he’s going to remain at Heritage Foundation. If you are going to distill this to a fundamental to an elevator pitch, you are trying to explain this to somebody else to what the real issue is here?

William Jacobson:

The issue is Tucker Carlson, It’s not Nick Fuentes, okay. And the issue is that the Nick Fuentes interview is not a one off, okay. This is a two-year pattern, basically since October 7, of Tucker Carlson trying to drum up Christian hatred of Jews, trying, going on a jihad against Israel.

Listen to the “Tucker Carlson is destroying the MAGA movement” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio