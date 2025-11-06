Listen Live
Ex-Funeral Director Accused of Stealing $48K from Families

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has charged McCoy with several felonies.

Published on November 6, 2025

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

ANDERSON, Ind — A former funeral director in Madison County is accused of stealing nearly $48,000 from grieving families. Police say 33-year-old Adrianne McCoy overcharged people at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services, then used the extra money for personal expenses.

Investigators say she spent the stolen funds on everything from country club fees and utility bills to hair appointments and massages.

Prosecutors say McCoy would change burial prices on paper, pocket the difference, and move the money into an account she could write personal checks from. She worked at the funeral home for about eight years before being fired this summer.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has charged McCoy with several felonies, including corrupt business influence, two counts of theft, two counts of forgery, and two counts of fraud — all tied to losses ranging from $750 to $50,000.

