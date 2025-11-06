More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith. Erin Sheridan: Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith received a written reprimand from Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray.

Tony Katz:

I have stated before very clearly that Micah Beckworth’s political career is over. Of course, the people of Indiana could somehow decide that he should be lieutenant governor again or something else, and I will sit there befuddled, baffled and confused. The lack of anything that I would argue that presents him as someone with a message that grows this state. Completely missing from him, a total level of disconnect with Hoosiers as a whole, But rather it’s about, “hey, how can I be seen in this photo, in this image, in this thing next. There’s so much of Lieutenant Governor Beckworth that I think is stagecraft as opposed to theory and philosophy.