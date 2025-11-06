Listen Live
More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Erin Sheridan: Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith received a written reprimand from Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray

November 6, 2025

Micah Beckwith
Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith received a written reprimand from Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray.

I have stated before very clearly that Micah Beckworth’s political career is over. Of course, the people of Indiana could somehow decide that he should be lieutenant governor again or something else, and I will sit there befuddled, baffled and confused. The lack of anything that I would argue that presents him as someone with a message that grows this state. Completely missing from him, a total level of disconnect with Hoosiers as a whole, But rather it’s about, “hey, how can I be seen in this photo, in this image, in this thing next. There’s so much of Lieutenant Governor Beckworth that I think is stagecraft as opposed to theory and philosophy.

We have the right to say that’s not what we want. I think the idea that you are some kind of check or balance to Governor Braun or to the general Assembly, you’ve proven that’s not the case. People voted for you in this big push to get a different way of bringing in the lieutenant governor and utilizing the system. And I don’t know what they got.

