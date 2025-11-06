Listen Live
FBI Indianapolis & HSI Unite to Crush Crime

Published on November 6, 2025

Image of an FBI Hat, courtesy of roberto_machado_noalightrocket (Getty Images).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Indianapolis have announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind initiative: the Crossroads of America Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF).

This task force is part of a nationwide effort coordinating law enforcement resources to aggressively target and dismantle sophisticated criminal organizations whose activities—including homicide, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and drug smuggling—threaten communities.

The new task force is designed to bring together dozens of federal, state, and local agencies to create a unified front against transnational gangs, cartels, and foreign terrorist organizations.

Timothy J. O’Malley, special agent in charge of FBI Indianapolis, issued a strong warning to criminals:

“Through the Crossroads of America Homeland Security Task Force, we’re sending a clear message to those who threaten our communities – your time here is over. We will find you, we will stop you, and we will not allow our citizens to become your next victims.”

Matthew J. Scarpino, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago, emphasized the unprecedented level of coordination.

“The Homeland Security Task Force is a vital initiative to protect the American people and dismantle dangerous transnational criminal organizations,” Scarpino said. “This unified effort reflects our unwavering commitment to keeping America safe.”

Commitment from Local Leadership
U.S. Attorneys from both the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana affirmed their commitment to the joint effort.

Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, noted that no single agency can handle the current threats alone.

“The Homeland Security Task Force exemplifies what’s possible when federal, state, and local partners unite with purpose,” Wheeler stated. “Make no mistake, we will bring every resource to bear in this fight.”

The “Crossroads of America Task Force” includes key partners such as the Indiana State Police, IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana National Guard, and is set to serve as a national model for protecting the homeland from evolving threats.

