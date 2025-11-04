Listen Live
Pacers Head Coach on Myles Turner Departure: “These Things Are Difficult”

Published on November 4, 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS–“These things are difficult.” That’s part of what Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday morning on Myles Turner leaving the Pacers and going to the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason.

Turner was booed all throughout the Pacers Monday night game against the Bucks. The Bucks ended up winning 117-115.

On a podcast earlier this year, Turner said Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton was a “fake tough guy.”

“I’m not on the social media channels in large part, but you hear things. Divorce is difficult,” said Carlisle to Kevin Bowen, James Boyd, and Jeff Rickard on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Carlisle said he wasn’t expecting the fans to boo Turner.

“That was shocking, but on the other hand, things happen,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle went on to say that he harbors no ill feelings towards Turner.

“It would have been good if some the things he said were not said. I’m not going to get into the specifics, but some of the things with going after teammates, that just didn’t make any sense,” said Carlisle.

Turner was disheartened by the fans’ reaction.

“You give 10 years of life, blood, sweat, and tears. You take pay cuts, survive trade rumors, and you try to do everything the right way, but sometimes that’s just how these things shake out,” said Turner to the media afterwards.

Turner scored 9 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Bucks win Monday night. The Pacers dropped to 1-6 and play the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night.

you can listen to the full interview from The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan with Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle below.

